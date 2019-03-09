Kohl's Wild Theater at Just Add Kids Family Expo 2019
Fountain Hall 8505 Durand Ave, Sturtevant, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53177
This 30-minute mix of short skits will feature the importance of food to both animals and people. This show features a range of animal puppets that all eat food in different ways. Topics include healthy eating for humans, urban gardening, sustainable seafood and the food chain. Most appropriate for grades Pre-K through 5 and families with children of all ages.
Info
Kids & Family, Youth/Teens