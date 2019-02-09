Kohl's Wild Theater at Winter Carnival
Washington County Fair Park 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
Wisconsin is a great place for people, but what do animals do when the temperature drops? This 45-minute combination of short musicals teach children about the concepts of habitat preservation, animal adaptation, hibernation, migration, and more! Appropriate for kids of all ages.
Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance, Youth/Teens