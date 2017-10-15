Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays: Día de los Muertos
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Celebrate this cultural tradition with family and friends. Experience Mexican folkloric dance and traditional costumes, and learn more about Day of the Dead through hands-on art activities. Learn from visiting artists, enjoy performances, and contribute to the community ofrenda.
Info
Kids & Family, Visual Arts