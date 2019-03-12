The Kosciuszko Reds: The Home Team of the Polish South Side

In the early years of the 20th century, before Milwaukee became a big-league city, the Kosciuszko Reds, a local semiprofessional baseball team, became the darlings of the Polish immigrant neighborhoods on the near South Side. Historian Neal Pease will share the colorful story of the "Koskys," what the team can tell us a lot both about baseball and the ways of life of Polish-American Milwaukee in its heyday, one hundred years ago.