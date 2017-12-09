Kris Delmhorst & Jeffrey Foucault

In the late fall of 2017, Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault share the stage on a special split bill to celebrate the release of THE WILD, Kris Delmhorst’s 2017 album featuring Foucault and members of his band. Featuring two distinct sets of music every night, with the two artists fronting the band in succession and joining each other’s sets, the tour offers a rare and intimate performance from two of the country’s foremost songwriters.