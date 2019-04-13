Kruger Brothers

These guys got a shout out from the one and only, Steve Martin - and he gave them an award, too! Inspired by recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe, and other progenitors of country, bluegrass and folk music...if you're a fan of traditional bluegrass you will NOT want to miss these guys!

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $35.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.