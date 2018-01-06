KT Music Express

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

The KT Music Express will be playing live at Mezcalero restaurant and keeping the guests warm with rocking hits from the 60`s & 70`s. Stop on out on January 6th and have a fabulous time with great drinks and an awesome dose of live entertainment with this rockin` duo!

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
