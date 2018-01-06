KT Music Express
The KT Music Express will be playing live at Mezcalero restaurant and keeping the guests warm with rocking hits from the 60`s & 70`s. Stop on out on January 6th and have a fabulous time with great drinks and an awesome dose of live entertainment with this rockin` duo!
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
