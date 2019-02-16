KT Music Express
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
KT Music Express Saturday Feb. 16, 8 PM
Come dance your socks off and keep warm with KT Music Express! We will be rockin the night away and playing your favorite classic hits from the 50`s thru the 80s at this fine establishment! This is a great way to celebrate Valentines Day weekend so, be sure to bring your sweetheart to the show as well!!
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Advance reservations call 414-897-8296
