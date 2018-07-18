Kyle Feerick (6:30pm)
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Kyle Feerick is a Midwest singer-songwriter with a passion for music. As a singer-songwriter he plays acoustic guitar and sings his own styling of original songs as well as cover tunes that everyone enjoys.
Feerick’s uplifting, soulful brand of folk-rock has been evolving over the better part of five years into more focused, polished combination of sensible hooks and unique instrumentation with a full group.
Info
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Live Music/Performance