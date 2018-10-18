Kyle Feerick Live!
Public Table 5835 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Kyle Feerick is a Midwest singer-songwriter and DJ with a passion for music. As a singer-songwriter he plays acoustic guitar and sings his own styling of original songs as well as cover tunes that everyone enjoys. As a DJ he spins “Jazz, Soul, & Rock ‘n Roll” music.
Public Tables offers free live performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
