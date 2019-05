Locust Street Festival: Outside - The MillBillies (12pm), Silk Torpedo (1pm), MKExpanded Hip Hop Showcase (2pm), Snag (3pm), Future Plans (4pm), Luxi (5pm), MKExpanded Hip Hop Showcase (6pm), The Quilz (7pm). Inside - WMSE DJs (12pm), DJ Rob-Ski (3pm), DJ Dripsweat (5pm)

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212