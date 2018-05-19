La Causa Crisis Nursery & Respite Center’s Gala Fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Harley-Davidson Museum ® /The Garage. All proceeds from this year’s Wild Wild West-themed gala directly support the Crisis Nursery, a licensed, 12-bed shelter for children ages birth to 12. This important program helps prevent child abuse and neglect by providing a safe haven for hundreds of children each year during times of family emergencies, high stress, temporary homelessness, or crisis.

“Our gala raises additional funds that help us keep children out of harm’s way, and in the safe, nurturing care of our Crisis Nursery,” said George A. Torres, President and CEO of La Causa, Inc. “Because an emergency can occur at any time, we are open 24-hours a day, 365-days a year, and never charge a fee to families. We are the next best thing to Grandma’s house,” Torres added. “

We are grateful to have over 20 business and organizations sponsor the event, and look forward to being with all of our guests in support our Crisis Nursery,” said Torres.

La Causa’s Wild Wild West Gala Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, 6:00 PM, at the Harley-Davidson Museum®/The Garage located at 6th & Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI. Sponsorship and tickets are still available, and include dinner, auction and entertainment. For more information, please call 414.316.5498 or visit wwww.lacausa.org/events/wildwildwest.