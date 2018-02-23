La Serva Padrona

In this early comic opera from the masterful Giovanni Batista Pergolesi, first performed in Naples in 1733, the leading woman goes from fed-up maid-servant to mistress of the household in the mere span of a day. Through cunning and a helpful alliance, Serpina shows Uberto, the "master of the house," who it is that really rules the roost and, at the same time, wins his heart.

Soprano Shelly Melendez appears in the role of Serpina and Baritone Giustino Carrano in the role of Uberto, with Mike Kishline playing Vespone. The work is sung in Italian, with English supertitles provided. Accompanied by Fumi Nakayama at the harpsichord, with Ann Heide, Jessica Loomis DeBoer, Darlene Rivest, and Michele Venturella.

Two performances will be given: Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 25, at 3:00 p.m., at the DeKoven Center's beautiful Assembly Hall. Tickets are $10; students admitted free of charge.