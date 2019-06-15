Lad Lake Kettle Classic Bike Walk Run Event

The Kettle Classic benefits more than 1,200 vulnerable youth through Lad Lake - a local nonprofit that has been helping at-risk youth and their families throughout southeastern Wisconsin since 1848. In our community, Lad Lake is the emergency room of the child welfare system providing support for foster kids who were never adopted, and the state’s first residential treatment center for girls rescued from sex trafficking.

Whether it is a leisurely walk, a well-paced challenging run/walk through various terrains including a cornfield, or a bicycle ride through the stunning Kettle Moraine, Lad Lake’s Kettle Classic offers something for everyone.

You will find tremendous gratification knowing that your participation in the Kettle Classic will help challenged youth cross the finish line of success.

Proceeds directly support the at-risk youth who Lad Lake serves.