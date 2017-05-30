Event time: 8pm Sat.

Ladies of the Lake is the first all female comedy show in the beautiful Kenosha, WI. Local Milwaukee, Chicago and Kenosha female comics are joining together to make one awesome night at Fusion which is part of the Kenosha Performing Arts Association. A raffle for a chance to win 2 Fit-bits will also take place during this event. Performers for this Ladies of the Lake are Jamie Shadduck-Hawkins (Kenosha), Carly Malison (Milwaukee), Rita Landis (Milwaukee), Carson Leet (Milwaukee), Stephanie Weber (Chicago), and your host for the evening Meredith Kachel (Chicago)! Help us support local women in comedy. There is a full bar and free parking. We cannot wait to meet you and share some laughs!

To see more shows at Fusion here is a link to their website- http://www.kenoshafusion.com/

Price: $7 at the door