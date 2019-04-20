Lady Lamb w/Renata Zeiguer & Alex Schaaf
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
To many, Lady Lamb is an enigma. Her songs are at once intimate and unbridled– both deeply personal and existentially contemplative. Aly Spaltro is a fearless performer who can command a pitch-black stage with nothing more than her voice. Yet, when the band bursts in and the lights come up, what began as a demonstration of restraint shifts seamlessly into an emphatic snarl.
Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance