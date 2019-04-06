In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen
Orson's Saloon (Cudahy) 3558 E. Barnard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Live Music featuring Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt, Before Nitrogen.
CITY BOY kicks it off at 8pm
Do you have a guitar gathering dust? Do you own a box of cables your ex-roommate left behind? Did you inherit a tuba from your grampa? When the landfill is NOT an option, In Lak 'Ech is! Donate it now, and we will match it with a new home.
No instrument to donate? No problem! In Lak 'Ech accepts cash donations as well. Thank you for supporting local musicians and emerging talent.
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance