In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen

Google Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00

Orson's Saloon (Cudahy) 3558 E. Barnard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Live Music featuring Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt, Before Nitrogen.

CITY BOY kicks it off at 8pm

Do you have a guitar gathering dust? Do you own a box of cables your ex-roommate left behind? Did you inherit a tuba from your grampa? When the landfill is NOT an option, In Lak 'Ech is! Donate it now, and we will match it with a new home.

No instrument to donate? No problem! In Lak 'Ech accepts cash donations as well. Thank you for supporting local musicians and emerging talent.

Info

Orson's Saloon (Cudahy) 3558 E. Barnard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen - 2019-04-06 20:00:00