In Lak 'Ech Instrument Drive w/Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt & Before Nitrogen

Live Music featuring Sam McCullough, Brady Wycklendt, Before Nitrogen.

CITY BOY kicks it off at 8pm

Do you have a guitar gathering dust? Do you own a box of cables your ex-roommate left behind? Did you inherit a tuba from your grampa? When the landfill is NOT an option, In Lak 'Ech is! Donate it now, and we will match it with a new home.

No instrument to donate? No problem! In Lak 'Ech accepts cash donations as well. Thank you for supporting local musicians and emerging talent.