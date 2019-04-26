Where: Expo Forum Bldg

From: 4/26/2019 5:00:00 PM To: 4/26/2019 9:00:00 PM

Lake Country Antiques & Garden Show

Dates: April 26-28, 2019

Location: Forum Bldg.

Times: Fri 5-9pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 11am-4pm

Admission: Adults $8, Children (15 and Under FREE).

Tickets are valid for all 3 days.

Event Description: 70 Dealers from across the country featuring

18th century through modernism. Shop Garden Ornaments; Folk Art;

Vintage; Industrial; Furniture;Paintings; Civil War; Sporting; Stoneware;

Jewelry; Funky Decorations and More!

For info:

Antiques Center at Wales

323 E. Summit Ave., Wales

262-968-4913

Website: www.Antiquescenteratwales.com

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/Antiques-Center-at-Wales

Concessions Available Free Parking