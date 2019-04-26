Lake Country Antiques & Garden Show
Waukesha County Expo Center 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
Where: Expo Forum Bldg
From: 4/26/2019 5:00:00 PM To: 4/26/2019 9:00:00 PM
Lake Country Antiques & Garden Show
Dates: April 26-28, 2019
Location: Forum Bldg.
Times: Fri 5-9pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 11am-4pm
Admission: Adults $8, Children (15 and Under FREE).
Tickets are valid for all 3 days.
Event Description: 70 Dealers from across the country featuring
18th century through modernism. Shop Garden Ornaments; Folk Art;
Vintage; Industrial; Furniture;Paintings; Civil War; Sporting; Stoneware;
Jewelry; Funky Decorations and More!
For info:
Antiques Center at Wales
323 E. Summit Ave., Wales
262-968-4913
Website: www.Antiquescenteratwales.com
Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/Antiques-Center-at-Wales
Concessions Available Free Parking