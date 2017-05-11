Lake Lawn Resort Memorial Day Weekend

Event time: all day

Diners in the Frontier Restaurant can enjoy their decadent meals while listening to soft tunes and melodies by local favorites Brian Fictum on Friday and Terry Sweet on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can gather around the resort’s bonfire pits on Saturday evening from 7 to 11 p.m. to hear music from Gil Surf before heading over to the Lookout Bar & Eatery for a high-energy performance by Kevin Kennedy from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Triple D will round out the live entertainment on Sunday on the lawn from 12 to 4 p.m.

Outdoor Family Fun

Daily recreational activities will be offered all weekend long, which include: paddle boarding, limbo and hula hoop contests, a tic-tac-toe relay, a bag toss tournament, Quittage, sand volleyball, an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, homerun derby, giant Jenga, Lightning and Bingo. Laser tag will be offered daily for $10 per child, as well as lakeside mini golf for just $5 per person. Plus, the kid-friendly movie, “Sing”, will air in the Great Room on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Lakeside Lawn Party & Pig Roast

Lake Lawn Resort’s annual Lawn Party & Pig Roast will return Sunday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, and his team of culinary professionals will craft a classic American buffet, featuring: potato, pasta and fruit salads, pork sandwiches, BBQ chicken, bratwurst burgers, baked beans, cornbread muffins, berry shortcake, brownies and Lake Lawn Resort’s infamous pink lemonade. Children can enjoy face paintings and balloon creations from 2 to 5 p.m. The cookout is open to the public, with tickets just $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12 and free for children three an under.

Make the Most of Memorial Day Weekend

Lake Lawn Resort is offering the Memorial Day Weekend overnight package for families wanting to make the most of their extended weekend. Packages for a family of four start at $269 for Sunday night only, $449 for two nights, and $549 for three nights. The package includes unlimited mini golf all weekend long and admission to the Lakeside Lawn Party & Pig Roast on Sunday. Each family will also receive one ticket per child to use during the lawn party for either a complimentary face painting or balloon from a caricature artist.