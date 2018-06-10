Lakefront Brewery Stage: Lovanova (12:30pm) Rocket Cat (1:45pm), Pridefest Womens Stage Collaboration (3pm), Ruth B8er Ginsberg (4:30pm), snag (5:45pm), Tigernite (7pm). Wisconsin Veterans Stage: Garlic Mustard Pickers (11am), Guilty (12:30pm), Weary Road (1:30pm), Veteran's Stage Showcase (2:30pm), Jeff Clair Project (3:30pm), Rusty Strings (4:30pm), Kharma Shotgun (5:30pm)
Locust Street Festival Locust Street between Humboldt & Holton streets, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Festivals, Live Music/Performance