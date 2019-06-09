Lakefront Brewery Stage: Lovanova (12:30pm), Long Line Riders (1:45pm), Dead Fortune (3pm), Shle Berry (4:30pm), Vinz Clortho (5:45pm), Vincent Van Great (7pm). Guitars for Vets Stage: Jeff, Jean and Bill (10am), Garlic Mustard Pickers (10:30am), Smoked Cherries (11:30am), Jeff Clair Project (12:30pm), Karma Shotgun (2pm), Andrew Neary (4pm), Guilty (4:30pm), Shaving Suzanah (6pm), Boney Fingers (6:30pm)
Locust Street Festival Locust Street between Humboldt & Holton streets, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Music/Performance