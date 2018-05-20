Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: American Masters

Come and hear Lakeshore Symphonic Band as we celebrate the music of American composers and feature the winner of our annual Young Artist Contest in concert.

Contest winner Nicole Jackson is a student at Brookfield East High School. She will perform Frank Bencriscutto’s melodic and challenging “Serenade for Alto Saxophone”, accompanied by the band.

The theme of this concert is "American Masters." America--at times celebratory, orderly, introspective, folksy, romping, contentious, or a mixture of any of these! The concert will reflect this diversity and more. Mr. Zens and the band will perform music by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, David Maslanka, Eric Whitacre, Joseph Willcox Jenkins, John Philip Sousa, Kimberly Archer, Vincent Persichetti, and a suite from the musical “Hamilton” by Lin Manuel Miranda. Frank Bencriscutto is also an American composer, a native of Racine.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band attracts talented musicians from southeastern Wisconsin, and is thrilled to welcome Mr. Zens as its new music director beginning with this 2017-2018 season.

The concert is at 4:00 PM at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Admission is only $5.00.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and its annual Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.