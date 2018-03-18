Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: Classic Structures

Lakeshore Symphonic Band continues its 2017-18 season with its new music director, Michael Zens, on the podium. The March 18 concert is at 4:00 PM at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

The theme of this concert is "Classic Structures." Mr. Zens and the band will interpret a variety of "structures"--natural physical structures, man-made structures, and musical structures—in several different ways. A centerpiece of the concert will be Vittorio Giannini's Symphony no. 3.

The group will also perform music by Kathryn Salfelder, Dana Wilson, Percy Grainger, Modest Mussorgsky, and Pierre Leemans, and music to celebrate Leonard Bernstein's centennial. There will be some lighter fare on the program as well - one of the interpretations of structure will be Broadway theater, as they perform music from Elton John's score to "The Lion King."

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is thrilled to welcome Mr. Zens as its new music director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.

