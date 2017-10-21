Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: Songs and Dances

Lakeshore Symphonic Band offers its first concert of the 2017-18 season with its new music director, Michael Zens, on the podium. The October 21 concert is at 7:30 PM at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

The band’s concert season steps out by exploring dances. Featured pieces include old American dances, a Mexican theme, folk dance tunes incorporated into pieces by Shostakovich, Grainger, Vaughn Williams, and Bernstein. A more contemporary piece by Warren Benson completes the journey.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble aficionados. A popular annual free Christmas Concert is presented at Holy Hill Basilica in Hubertus December 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is thrilled to welcome Mr. Zens as its new music director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.