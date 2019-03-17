Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: Story Time

Lakeshore Symphonic Band continues its 2018-19 season with a winter concert Sunday, March 17 at 4:00 P.M. The concert will be performed at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

Music Director Mr. Michael Zens and the band will present a meeting of literature and music, performing “Of Sailors and Whales”, a musical interpretation of characters and events in the novel Moby Dick; and Bernsteins’s “Four Dances from West Side Story”---this musical is the contemporary story based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. A selection of Gershwin melodies, Grainger’s “Molly on the Shore”, Mennin’s “Canzona”, and the favorite Sousa march “Liberty Bell” are also featured.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble. The concerts include a popular holiday concert at the Holy Hill Cathedral in Hubertus, and a spring concert featuring the winner of its annual Young Artist Scholarship Competition. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is thrilled to have Mr. Zens continuing as its music director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.