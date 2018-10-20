Lakeshore Symphonic Band Presents: No Tricks, Just Treats!

Lakeshore Symphonic Band begins its 2018-19 season with a fall concert Saturday, October 20 at 7:00 P.M. The concert will be performed at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center, W68N611 Evergreen Blvd in Cedarburg. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.

The concert’s theme is "No Tricks, Just Treats!" Music Director Mr. Michael Zens and the band will interpret a variety of compositions that explore seasonal themes such as the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Harry Potter, Autumn Leaves, Tam O’Shanter, and The Witch and the Saint.

The group will also perform Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F and Copeland’s Down a Country Lane.

Lakeshore Symphonic Band performs four annual concerts of high quality music for symphonic band and wind ensemble. The concerts include a popular holiday concert at the Holy Hill Cathedral in Hubertus, and a spring concert featuring the winner of its annual Young Artist Scholarship Competition. The band attracts talented musicians from many parts of southeast Wisconsin, and is thrilled to have Mr. Zens continuing as its new music director.

Additional information about the band, future concerts and the Young Artist Scholarship Competition is available at www.lakeshoresymphonicband.org, via email at info@lakeshoresymphonicband.org, or by contacting Karen Wachholz at (262) 416-7203

Lakeshore Symphonic Band is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on membership dues, program advertising sales, donations and ticket sales for its funding.