Lakeside Band Festival ft. New Century Saxophone Quartet

Carthage College will host its annual Lakeside Band Festival, featuring the New Century Saxophone Quartet, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

As a part of the 2018-19 Chamber Music Series, the performance will be held in the A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The concert is free and open to the public.

The annual Lakeside Band Festival will feature the New Century Saxophone Quartet, as well as guest conductor Evan Feldman from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. The New Century Saxophone Quartet will play alongside the Carthage Wind Orchestra in the world premiere of Bill Connor’s “After the Picture Show 2.” The Festival Band will perform selections in a British cinematic film tradition. The New Century Saxophone Quartet is a highly skilled quartet founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The group is passionate about expanding and developing saxophone quartet repertoire. The quartet plays with a delicate precision and connection to one another which makes each work they perform, from the most dramatic to the most tender, a masterpiece.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Fine Arts Administrative Office at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.