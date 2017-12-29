Pre-New Year's Dance Party w/Eddie Butts Band

It's our Pre New Years Dance Party!!

Join us as we dance the night away with the smooth sounds of the legendary Eddie Butts Band.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment, dancing and fun with this must-see-band. You'll smile the night away as you sway to the hits and iconic tunes that have you living down memory lane. The rock solid vocals backed by a well rehearsed and professional band are the reason why The Eddie Butts Band has been such an icon for so many years, anchoring stages at SummerFest, State Fair and Festivals throughout the area. Come see why.