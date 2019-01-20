Lala Lala & Sen Morimoto

Through bracing hooks and sharp lyrics, Lala Lala illustrates a nuanced look on her own adulthood – fraught insecurity, struggles with addiction and the loss of several people close to her. Sen Morimoto is a multi-instrumentalist composer and songwriter born in Kyoto, Japan and currently based in Chicago.His powerful grasp of jazz composition, pop songwriting and hip-hop styling are fully articulated as the extraordinary sound of an unrivaled talent. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind dual headlining show at The Back Room!