Twenty years ago, the nation was gripped by the senselessly brutal beating and death of college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Laramie Project is comprised of interviews with the people of Laramie as they grappled with the events surrounding the hate crime and their town's new infamy. Twenty years after Matthew's death, our nation still struggles with violence and hate directed at those perceived as different.

Join members of Milwaukee's theatre community for a staged reading of this powerful and relevant piece. This one-night-only performance is a benefit for CourageMKE, a non-profit serving LGBTQ+ youth in our community.