Larry Lynne Band starring Larry Lynne Saturday May 11 at 7 pm

Welcome to the all new “Larry Lynne Band ”starring Larry Lynne, along with: James Aubrey, Jon Dymond, and Chris Davis. This show is a unique Variety Act that consists of rock, country-rock, blues, and classic favorites from the 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s, and present day, along with some novelty music blended with comedy that will surely include audience interaction. The show will take you back to a time where life was simple and a lot less hectic, and produced with two goals in mind: to be Fun and Entertaining for our fans.

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1