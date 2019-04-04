The Last Cyclist

Cardinal Stritch University 6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

For info: https://www.stritch.edu/performingarts/Theater

Reconstructed and reimagined by Naomi Patz, “The Last Cyclist” is based on a 1944 cabaret, written by Karel Svenk in the Terezìn Concentration Camp . The scathing satire was shut down before it could be performed, not surprising given its not-so-subtle political and emotional commentary. In this unique and provocative performance on the Nancy Kendall Theater stage, spectators are invited inside the makeshift rehearsal space to bear witness to a show that never had an audience.

