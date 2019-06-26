Event Name:

Late Night Happy Hour

Details:

Don't want the night to end after Summerfest is over? Have no fear- we've got you covered. Ride our FREE shuttle from the Summerfest grounds to the SafeHouse to take on a Late Night Happy Hour mission July 26th-July 7th!

This mission includes:

$3 Domestics

$4 Well Drinks

$5 House Wine

Time:

11PM-1AM, July 26th-July 7th

Link to website:

www.safe-house.com