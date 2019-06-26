Late Night Happy Hour
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event Name:
Late Night Happy Hour
Details:
Don't want the night to end after Summerfest is over? Have no fear- we've got you covered. Ride our FREE shuttle from the Summerfest grounds to the SafeHouse to take on a Late Night Happy Hour mission July 26th-July 7th!
This mission includes:
$3 Domestics
$4 Well Drinks
$5 House Wine
Time:
11PM-1AM, July 26th-July 7th
Link to website:
Info
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!