Late Night Kayak: Downtown Milwaukee

Join us for a Milwaukee River paddling experience as we kayak down river from the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). We’ll start with basic paddling techniques and water safety, then hit the water. We don't plan on getting wet, but dress comfortably in waterproof or quick drying clothing in case of splashes! Boats, paddles and PFDs provided. Weather dependent. Space is limited and registration is required.

Date and Time

Thursday, July 12th 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 4149648505

Price

For adults and teens | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)

Do you have questions about this event?

Contact: Margaret Gerrits mgerrits@urbanecologycenter.org