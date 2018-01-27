“Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018 presents Wayne Brady to benefit programs of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Safe & Sound. Saturday, January 27th at The Riverside Theater at 8:00 pm. Individual tickets are $45 - $95 and may be purchased at www.laughitupmilwaukee.org or www.pabsttheater.org. Laugh It Up Milwaukee is an annual event designed to show the power of organizations coming together to build a healthier Milwaukee. This year’s event will focus on building safe and empowered neighborhoods by partnering with Safe & Sound, as well as supporting programs of the JCC.