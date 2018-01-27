Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018 presents Wayne Brady
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
“Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018 presents Wayne Brady to benefit programs of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Safe & Sound. Saturday, January 27th at The Riverside Theater at 8:00 pm. Individual tickets are $45 - $95 and may be purchased at www.laughitupmilwaukee.org or www.pabsttheater.org. Laugh It Up Milwaukee is an annual event designed to show the power of organizations coming together to build a healthier Milwaukee. This year’s event will focus on building safe and empowered neighborhoods by partnering with Safe & Sound, as well as supporting programs of the JCC.