Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’s 2nd Anniversary Spectacular

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is excited to celebrate two years of monthly progressive political comedy shows featuring some of the area’s top liberal and progressive comedians. Over the past two years, dozens of comedians and activists have performed for over 1,600 enthusiastic audience members. With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Matthew’s work have been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, and countless sites in the progressive blogosphere including Salon, Daily Kos and the Huffington Post.

Comedians on the February 9th bill include: Chastity Washington, Jason Hillman, Mary Collie, Raegan Niemela, Deon Green and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local activist, journalist, or political figure. This month’s guest is Heather DuBouis Bourenane from the Wisconsin Public Education Network.