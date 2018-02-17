Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's One Year Anniversary Show

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, the city’s only monthly progressive satirical political comedy show, is excited to celebrate it’s one year anniversary of monthly shows at Comedy Sportz. And with Donald Trump and Republican attacks on immigrants, the environment, basic human decency, and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Matthew’s work have been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, RT TV and countless sites in the progressive blogosphere including Salon, Daily Kos and the Huffington Post.

Comedians on the February 17th bill include: Brian Green, Dana Ehrmann, Marcos Lara, Jen Durbent, Stevie Leigh Crutcher and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local activist, journalist, or political figure. This month’s guests are Mike Crute and Dominic Salvia. Mike and Dom are the hosts of Devil’s Advocates Radio on 1510am Resistance Radio.