Laughing Liberally: Milwaukee’s War On Xmas Comedy Extravaganza

December is a special time. A time where conservatives like Bill O'Reilly and Donald Trump pretend there is a war on Christmas. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top progressive comedians, decided to make that a reality with their War On Xmas Comedy Extravaganza. And with Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the December 16th bill include: Dina Nina Martinez, Marcos Lara, Cynthia Marie, J. Tyler Menz, Addie Blanchard and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local activist, journalist, or political figure. This month’s guest is Molly Collins. Molly is the Associate Director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.