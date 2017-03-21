Event time: 8pm

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on immigrants, health care, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That's why we're excited to present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee , a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz . Matthew’s work have been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, RT TV and countless sites in the progressive blogosphere including Salon, Daily Kos and the Huffington Post. For more information about Matthew, visit http://matthewf.net.

Comedians on the April 15th bill include: Josh Ballew , Stevie Leigh Crutcher , Jason Hillman , Dana Ehrmann , Deon Green and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security .

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local activist, journalist, or political figure. This month’s guest is DJ Hostettler . DJ is a local musician and the producer of “Unintimidated: Wisconsin Musicians Against Scott Walker” and the upcoming anti-Trump compilation, “Unpresidented.”

Price: $8