Always the weird kid, 22 year old, Indiana native, Lauren Sanderson knew early on that the “traditional path” of go to school and get a 9-5 was just not an option for her. She’d have to create her own way.

In 2016, Lauren released her first EP, Center of Expression, and hit the road on an independently booked tour to connect with her fans in person. What she didn’t understand until the live shows, was just how much her music was truly resonating with her fans. “It was insane seeing they knew every word to every fucking song. They sang along, had signs, flashlights, some cried, everything… Shit was nuts.” In 2017, Lauren and her fans independently hit #1 on the iTunes charts with her second project, Spaces. An Indiana kid making music in her closet? #1 on iTunes? Impossible.

Influenced by artists like Mac Miller, Tyler, the Creator and J. Cole, Lauren’s eclectic music leaves fans feeling empowered and inspired to be whatever they want to be in life. “Sometimes you just gotta put your headphones in, block out the world, and realize we can be whoever we wanna be. My biggest goal is simply to help people realize just how limitless we actually are… And to trust the universe no matter what happens on the way.”