Laurie Pledl “Touched by Nature” solo exhibit

Inspiration Studios welcomes to its West Allis gallery walls, a collection of paintings and sculptures by Laurie Pledl, who is celebrating her first solo exhibition entitled Touched by Nature. The exhibit will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street from March 2 to March 25, 2018. An Opening Reception with Pledl is scheduled for Friday, March 2, 6-8pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Included in her collection is a series of paintings that depict natural settings in all their colorful glory. According to Pledl, “it is the colors of the natural surroundings that awaken me and inspire my paintings. As an Impressionist, I see a colorful palette loaded in greens during spring and summer.”

The 3D ceramic sculptures included in Touched by Nature incorporate stones or twigs or branches that serve as pedestals to be merged with her colorfully crafted elements.

All artwork will be available for purchase.

The gallery will also be open for viewing during painting party events on Sunday, March 4, 2-4pm and during theatre rehearsals on Mondays, March 12 and 19, from 6-8pm. Additional private viewings are available by contacting the gallery.

For more details about this exhibit, the painting parties, and open gallery hours, visit the Inspiration Studios website (www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com) or contact Erico Ortiz at i.s.1500@att.net or (414) 587-3474.