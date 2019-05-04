Law Day FREE Legal Advice

In celebration of #LawDay and the laws that protect our rights and liberties, the Milwaukee Bar Association is hosting 3 FREE legal clinics in 3 locations.

Qualified and licensed attorneys will be available for BRIEF one-on-one legal advice meetings.

We cannot assist with criminal cases.

Milwaukee Public Library – Central

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Conference Room 2A

Enter from Wells Street, take elevator to 2nd floor, walk straight ahead

Milwaukee Public Library - Zablocki Branch

3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Conference Room

Wauwatosa Public Library

7639 W. North Ave.

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

North Conference Room - 2nd Floor

Go to adult library on 2nd Floor, walk down the hall to the left

Milwaukee Bar Association

www.MilwBar.org

(414) 247-6760