Law Day FREE Legal Advice
In celebration of #LawDay and the laws that protect our rights and liberties, the Milwaukee Bar Association is hosting 3 FREE legal clinics in 3 locations.
Qualified and licensed attorneys will be available for BRIEF one-on-one legal advice meetings.
We cannot assist with criminal cases.
Milwaukee Public Library – Central
814 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Conference Room 2A
Enter from Wells Street, take elevator to 2nd floor, walk straight ahead
Milwaukee Public Library - Zablocki Branch
3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Conference Room
Wauwatosa Public Library
7639 W. North Ave.
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
North Conference Room - 2nd Floor
Go to adult library on 2nd Floor, walk down the hall to the left
Milwaukee Bar Association
www.MilwBar.org
(414) 247-6760