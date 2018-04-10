Le Vent du Nord will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Quebec-based Le Vent du Nord is a progressive francophone folk band that is changing the face of folk music by combining traditional repertoire with modern, cosmopolitan sound. The group aims to connect their rich Quebecois roots with the wider world. Le Vent du Nord is at the forefront of folk music, having played concerts across five continents. The band has notable acclaim, winning two Junos (the Canadian equivalent to a Grammy), a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala, among others. The band boasts well-polished musical arrangements in addition to both vocal and instrumental excellence. In the past, the group has performed well-loved songs such as “La Marche des Iroquois”, “Élise”, and “Confédération”. Comprised of four Quebec natives with a lifelong background in traditional folk music, Le Vent du Nord plays with a combination of musical precision and ardent abandon, delighting audiences and bringing the tradition of Quebec folk music to the forefront of the musical world.

