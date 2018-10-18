Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business

Ready to Grow Your Company to the Next Level?

If leadership starts at the top, what kind of leader are you? If you are a small business owner who knows that it’s time to step up your leadership skills so you can better grow your company, you will want to attend this workshop!

We guarantee you will walk away with at least three great ideas to immediately improve your business!

Join Coach Mike Thompson for this lunch & learn event as we discuss:

- Finding the necessary mindset for your own growth

- Leveraging your time to maximize efficiency and take profits to the next level

- Building a great team & motivate them

- Creating systems that will be the foundation for continuous improvement

- Getting the quality of life that you started your business for in the first place