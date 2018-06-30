Learn to Ride a Bicycle Day

The Bicycle Riding School is coming to Milwaukee! The founder of the nationally recognized B.R.S. is coming to Milwaukee to teach a lucky bunch of residents how to ride a bicycle. Nobody is too clumsy, too old, too young, or too uncoordinated to ride a bicycle. The course is FREE but participants much pre-register by contacting ian@bicyclebenefits.org In addition, those looking to appropriately teach bike riding or those looking to help out and volunteer are invited to attend. Only 6 spots available so sign up now.