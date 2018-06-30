Learn to Ride a Bicycle Day
Milwaukee River Walk North Riverwalk Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Bicycle Riding School is coming to Milwaukee! The founder of the nationally recognized B.R.S. is coming to Milwaukee to teach a lucky bunch of residents how to ride a bicycle. Nobody is too clumsy, too old, too young, or too uncoordinated to ride a bicycle. The course is FREE but participants much pre-register by contacting ian@bicyclebenefits.org In addition, those looking to appropriately teach bike riding or those looking to help out and volunteer are invited to attend. Only 6 spots available so sign up now.
Info
Milwaukee River Walk North Riverwalk Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoors/Fitness, Sports & Recreation