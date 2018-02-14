Lectures At The Lighthouse -- Borchert Field

-------------

ABOUT THE LECTURE

Before there was Miller Park, there was County Stadium. Before County Stadium, there was Borchert Field. Built in 1888, (the same year the North Point Lighthouse was erected) through 1952, Borchert Field was Milwaukee’s principal baseball venue. It was much more, though, hosting football (ten Packer games), wrestling, boxing, rodeos, and a National Balloon Race.

Accompanied by an array of historic photos, Bob will be talking about some of the incredible people, some famous, some not, who performed at Borchert Field.

-------------

AT THE DOOR ADMISSION, 7-8:30 PM

$10 | Seniors/Students with IDs: $5 | Members: FREE

-------------

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

Milwaukee native Bob Buege was born under the present location of North America’s largest four-faced clock. He is retired from a 40-year career as a teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is the author of five books, including The Milwaukee Braves: A Baseball Eulogy (1988), Eddie Mathews and the National Pastime (1994), and most recently Borchert Field: Stories from Milwaukee’s Legendary Ballpark (2017).