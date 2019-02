LEE HENKE AND THE OXLEYS- THURSDAY, MAY 16TH 8PM

$8 advance tickets here- anodyne-leehenke.eventbrite.com or $12 at the door.

In a small cabin in the northwoods of Wisconsin, Lee Henke works tirelessly at his craft. A midwestern singer-songwriter who is sincerely dedicated to quality and simplicity. With a demand for constant progress, he delivers well-constructed songs with a even blend of contour and grit.

For the past 5 years, he has been touring the country playing music (in The Last Revel) and sharing stories from the road. He released his first solo effort entitled Schema EP in September of 2015. He is set to release his first full-length record in May, 2019 entitled, "Captain of the Ship", recorded in Nashville with Gena Johnson of RCA Studios.

An up and coming folk band formed in Milwaukee, WI, The Oxleys met through mutual friends and a passion for music. Led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Cray Oxley and pianist Sam Brunelli, The Oxleys began writing and performing throughout Wisconsin in late 2016. The group pulls inspiration from a number of genres and styles including The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Noah Gundersen, and Wisconsin natives: Dead Horses. Together, Cray and Sam work to turn every venue into an intimate space to connect with their audience through a love for their music.

