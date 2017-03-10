Lee Rowley & Friends: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 7:30pm
Every so often, Mojo Dojo Comedy's Lee Rowley assembles a crack squad of his favorite improvisers, actors and stand-up comedians for a unique, one-off show, all to benefit a local charity. Come out and support a fantastic non-profit by laughing at some of the funniest folks in Milwaukee.
FRIENDS DOING STANDUP:
Nate Seek
Addie Blanchard
FRIENDS DOING IMPROV:
James Boland
Beth Ann Lewinski
Kristoffer Puddicombe
Jared Stepp
Kelsey Moses
Kari Houghtaling
Sam Hanson
This month's show is raising funds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since 1984, more than 6,000 Wisconsin families have experience the extraordinary healing power a wish can provide.
Learn more at www.wisconsin.wish.org.
It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.
Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!
Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3044883