Lee Rowley & Friends: Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Event time: 7:30pm

Every so often, Mojo Dojo Comedy's Lee Rowley assembles a crack squad of his favorite improvisers, actors and stand-up comedians for a unique, one-off show, all to benefit a local charity. Come out and support a fantastic non-profit by laughing at some of the funniest folks in Milwaukee.

FRIENDS DOING STANDUP:

Nate Seek

Addie Blanchard

FRIENDS DOING IMPROV:

James Boland

Beth Ann Lewinski

Kristoffer Puddicombe

Jared Stepp

Kelsey Moses

Kari Houghtaling

Sam Hanson

This month's show is raising funds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since 1984, more than 6,000 Wisconsin families have experience the extraordinary healing power a wish can provide.

Learn more at www.wisconsin.wish.org.

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Price: $10 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3044883