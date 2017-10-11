The Larry Lynne Trio

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

The legendary Larry Lynne Trio

Peroforming Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at 8pm

Mezcalero presents the legendary Larry Lynne , Jon Dymond on bass guitar and Eddie Davis on the drums. Dancing on the main dinning area. For advance reservations call Mezcalero at 414-897-8296

Info
View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
414-897-8296
