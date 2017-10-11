The Larry Lynne Trio
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
The legendary Larry Lynne Trio
Peroforming Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 at 8pm
Mezcalero presents the legendary Larry Lynne , Jon Dymond on bass guitar and Eddie Davis on the drums. Dancing on the main dinning area. For advance reservations call Mezcalero at 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
